DIBRUGARH: A hard core NSCN-R cadre was apprehended in a joint operation by security forces in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An operation was launched by a joint team of 31st Assam Rifles and Changlang district police in Arunachal Pradesh to nab the militant.

The NSCN-R cadre was apprehended from Nadipar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The security forces in Arunachal Pradesh also recovered one Chinese hand grenade from his residence.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as self-styled Lieutenant Lumai Tailu (42) of the NSCN-R.

He was an active member of NSCN-R outfit organization and resident of New Shallang in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the NSCN-R cadre has been involved in many extortion activities in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Security forces have launched a massive operation against insurgent groups and thus far many cadres of proscribed groups have been arrested.