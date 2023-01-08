ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all eligible state government employees.

The HRA for Arunachal Pradesh government became effective from January 1, 2023.

This development was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said: “Glad to announce House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all eligible state government employees, effective from January 1, 2023.”

“Through HRA we are ensuring that our co-workers get facilities for accommodation and they stay in their place of posting for better delivery of services to our people,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

“Employees who have not been provided with government accommodation are eligible for HRA every month,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

“The governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to grant House Rent Allowance (HRA) to all regular state government employees, who are eligible for rent free government accommodation but have not been provided with any rent-free accommodation either from general pool or from department concerned,” stated the “office memorandum” issued by the principal secretary (finance), government of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the order, the employees posted at ‘X’, ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ category cities/towns will be entitled to monthly HRA at the rate of 27pc, 18pc and 9pc of their basic pay, respectively.

“The HRA will be revised as 30pc, 20pc and 10pc respectively when DA crosses 50pc,” the order said.