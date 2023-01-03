ITANAGAR: The special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested two more persons in connection with the infamous APPSC paper leak case.

The arrests were made by the SIC of Arunachal Pradesh police on January 2 and 3.

Both the arrested individuals are government officials in Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Loter Gadi (31) and Lotu Gadi (38).

With these fresh arrests, the total number of people arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak case in Arunachal Pradesh has risen to 39.

Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Civil servants, engineers and other government officers have been arrested for buying question papers to pass the examination from former APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang.