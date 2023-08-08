Itanagar: Residents of three villages in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections if the government does not construct a permanent bridge over a river.

The villages — Rime Moko, Pidi Rime and Todi Rime — have a population of nearly 400, and approximately 300 of them are voters. The northeastern state has a population of only 13.84 lakh, according to the 2011 census.

There is a makeshift bridge over the Hijum river, a tributary of the Pisam, but it is not safe to use during the monsoon. The river often floods, and the bridge can be washed away.

“This has made it difficult for villagers to get to school, work, and the hospital. In 2019, a woman died while crossing the bridge during a flood,” said a local resident.

The villagers have been demanding a permanent bridge for years, but the government has not taken any action. They are now threatening to boycott the elections in protest.

“We have been requesting the government for a permanent bridge for a long time, but nothing has been done,” said Gambin Rime, the village head of Rime Moko. “If the government does not listen to us, we will boycott the elections,” he said.

The villagers have also asked for the improvement of the existing roads in the area. The PMGSY road from Tabasora to Rime Moko is not motorable, and the road from Nyorak to Tode Rime is in poor condition.

“We are suffering due to the neglect of the government. We are hoping that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will help us,” said Pokpe Rime, the village head of Pidi Rime.

Rijiju is the local MP for Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. He has not yet commented on the villagers’ demands.

The state government has said that it will try to construct the bridge under a scheme, but it has not given any timeline.

The villagers are now waiting to see if the government will take action. If not, they will boycott the elections in protest.