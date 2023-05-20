If travel can literally be termed as magical, you can get a real taste of it when you visit this place in Arunachal Pradesh known as Mechuka.

A paradise on Earth that lies 6,000 ft above sea level in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Mechuka is filled with a vast expanse of pristine greenery, undulating hilly landscape and heavenly water bodies.

Travellers who have gone to visit Mechuka which is a magical place in Arunachal Pradesh have always described that words wouldn’t suffice to describe its beauty that is simply a glorious creation of God.

They have described their travel experiences in Mechuka as a soul satisfying one as the ethereal beauty and the soothing vibes there can quench away every bit of wanderlust of a human being.

The endless expanse of beautiful sky filled with amazing shapes of clouds and the landscape dotted with breathtaking scenery to fill your eyes in every direction you could see can simply make a trip to Mechuka a memorable one for a lifetime.

Do not forget to get up early on your trip to Mechuka to witness the beautiful sunrise and the wonderful sunset which are always a special feature of attraction in the hills.

Some of the unique tourist spots of Mechuka are-

1. Samten Yongcha Monastery- This monastery houses numerous ancient statues, including that of Guru Padmasambhava, considered to be founder of the Nyingma sect. Colourful costumes and masks created for folklore figures found in Tibetan mythology can also be seen.

2. Dzogchen Samtan Choeling Monastery- This religious site is home to a 10 feet statue of Guru Lhuhe Rigzin and the place from where a marvelous view of Mechuka can be seen.

3. Yarlung Camp- To meet the nation’s bravehearts i.e. the soldiers, you should visit the Yarlung Camp which is situated at the height of 7394 feet from sea level and situated near the Indo-China border. The gate of the camp is the last point where civilians are allowed without any special permission.

4. Hanuman Face- As you go towards the Yarlung Camp, you will come across a Hanuman temple where the striking feature is the naturally carved image of Lord Hanuman’s face in a cliff

5. Guru Nanak Taposthan- While on his way to Tibet, Guru Nanak meditated on a sacred spot in Mechuka which came to be as known as Taposthan. A Gurudwara is also located in the premises

6. Hanging Bridge- Some wooden hanging bridges held by steel wires are a common sight in the beautiful valley of Mechuka

How to Reach :

The nearest railway station from Mechuka is Murkongselek Railway Station in East Siang District. You can hire a cab in the station to go to Mechuka.

There is no direct flights to Mechuka. You can fly to Guwahati, Dibrugarh or Pasighat and travel from there to Mechuka by car

If you are travelling by road, car services are available from Itanagar, Pasighat or Aalo.

Where to Stay :

There aren’t many hotels in Mechuka. There a few homestays which goes all out to give you great hospitality with warm food and good care as a guest.