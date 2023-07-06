AIZAWL: Lallianzuala Chhangte, hailing from the Northeast state of Mizoram, has won the AIFF men’s footballer of the year for 2022-23.

Lallianzuala Chhangte bagged the award thanks to some stellar performances for the Indian national football team and the Mumbai City FC.

Chhangte from Mizoram represented India in at least 12 matches during the 2022-23 season.

In the 12 matches that he appeared for India, Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mizoram scored two goals and provided one assist.

Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mizoram also the highest Indian goal scorer in the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

In the 2022-23 season of the ISL, he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 22 matches that he played.

Lallianzuala Chhangte is only the second player from Mizoram, after Jeje Lalpekhlua (2016), to win the AIFF men’s footballer of the year award.

Mizoram minister Robert Romawia Royte has congratulated Lallianzuala Chhangte for winning the AIFF men’s footballer of the year award.

“Heartiest congratulations Lallianzuala Chhangte – AIFF Men’s Footballer of the year 2022-23… Keep on shining Mizo Flash,” Royte tweeted.

Indian mipa zinga Football thiamber nih hi thil awl ai tak a nilo tih a chiang. A rawng i bawlsak thin Lalpa’n i thawhrimna te mal a sawm a ni tih a hriat e. Thinlung takin ka lawmpui… pic.twitter.com/b3EqMiqpF1 — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) July 5, 2023

AIFF Player of the Year Award winners for 2022-23:

AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year 2022-23: Lallianzuala Chhangte

AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022-23: Manisha Kalyan

AIFF Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2022-23: Akash Mishra

AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2022-23: Shilji Shaji