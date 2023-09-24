Guwahati: Members of Parliament (MPs) from the four Northeast states – Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram – have sought the intervention of the Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari for immediate repairing of the dilapidated national highway (NH-6).

In a memorandum to Gadkari, Congress Shillong MP Vincent H Pala and three other MPs from the Northeast said, “We request that the road be repaired immediately to bring it to a safe and serviceable condition. This includes filling potholes, repairing damaged sections, and ensuring proper road markings and signage for the safety of commuters.”

“Given the exponential growth in traffic, we propose the widening of NH-6 to six lanes to accommodate the increasing volume of vehicles and ensure smooth traffic flow. This expansion will be crucial in facilitating economic growth and connectivity in the region,” they said.

“Once the repairs and widening are completed, we request that the government commit to regular and periodic maintenance to ensure the longevity and safety of this crucial highway,” they added.

The NH-6 connects Shillong with Silchar, Mizoram, and Tripura. The memorandum said that the state of NH-6 is currently in a severely dilapidated condition, causing immense inconvenience to the people of these regions and posing a significant threat to their safety.

The deteriorating condition of NH-6 has been a matter of grave concern for the residents and commuters in these areas.

“Despite being a vital lifeline connecting these states, the road has not seen substantial repair or maintenance in the past year, leading to a cascade of problems, including increased travel time, accidents, and disruptions in the transportation of essential goods,” it said.

The MPs also drew the attention of the Union Minister to the exponential increase in traffic along this route, primarily due to mining activities in Meghalaya and the growing economic interdependence between the states connected by NH-6.

“The existing two-lane road is no longer sufficient to accommodate this surge in traffic, leading to traffic congestion, delays, and a considerable negative impact on the local economy. As the only road connecting Meghalaya with the Barak Valley, this highway’s importance cannot be overstated,” they asserted.