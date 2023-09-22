Guwahati: The Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express has been highly patronized by passengers since its inauguration on May 29 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The indigenously manufactured train has registered exceptional occupancy rates from the originating station as well as at enroute stations, NF Railway said in a statement.

Train no. 22227/22228 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express, which connects New Jalpaiguri with the Gateway to the Northeast, Guwahati, has greatly reduced the average travel time of passengers in both directions by nearly one and a half hours, it said.

The service has been welcomed by traders, businessmen, and people from various sections of society around New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, and New Bongaigaon.

Train no. 22227 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) Vande Bharat Express has registered 96.93% occupancy, while train no. 22228 (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express has registered an average occupancy of 93% since its inception till September 13, 2023.

This new-age train has enhanced the connectivity between the two states and various neighboring cities.

It has proven to be a boon for rail commuters who travel frequently on this route, as it is a convenient and time-saving option for travelers, NF Railway added.