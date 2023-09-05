Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of the tri-weekly Silchar-Guwahati Express to Rangiya, a major railway junction in Assam. The extension has come into effect from Monday (September 4, 2023).

The train, which will now run as 15611/15612 Silchar-Rangiya-Silchar Express, will depart from Rangiya at 03:45 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and reach Silchar at 04:40 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Silchar at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and reach Rangiya at 10:30 a.m. the next day, NF Railway said in a statement.

The train will have 14 coaches, including AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and second-class seating coaches. It will stop at Changsari, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Chaparmukh Jn., Hojai, Lumding Jn., New Haflong, Badarpur Jn., and Katakhal stations, the statement added.

The extension of the Silchar-Guwahati Express is expected to benefit passengers who travel frequently between Silchar and Rangiya. It will also provide a convenient option for passengers from Cachar district to travel to the north bank of the Brahmaputra River.

The details of the train’s stoppages and timings are available on the IRCTC website. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, NF Railway said.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP (Rajya Sabha), Dilip Saikia, MP (Lok Sabha), and Bhabesh Kalita, MLA/Rangiya, flagged off the train from Rangiya Railway Station on Monday. Senior railway officials from the headquarters and division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion