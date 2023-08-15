Guwahati: The Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and Guwahati, Assam halted near the Khalaigram station in Jalpaiguri district on Monday morning for over two hours due to a technical glitch.

The train left NJP on schedule at 6.10 am and crossed the Dhupguri station without any problems. However, it came to a screeching halt near a level crossing at Khalaigram at 6.54 am.

The train remained stranded at the level crossing for one hour and 42 minutes before it was able to enter the station.

The train then stood at Khalaigram station for another 22 minutes before it finally left for Guwahati. The delay caused the train to reach Guwahati three hours and 10 minutes behind schedule.

The NFR has said that the train stopped because the automated brakes had been activated due to a drop in some pressure. Technical experts will examine the train once it reaches NJP.

The halt caused inconvenience to hundreds of commuters who moved through the route near Khalaigram. Many people had to take a detour of around 8km to reach their workplaces.

GRP and RPF personnel arrived at the scene as onlookers gathered to take a closer look at the semi-high-speed train.