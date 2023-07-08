Guwahati: Vande Bharat Express, running between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, rammed into cattle on Saturday afternoon in Lower Assam’s Nalbari district and suffered minor damage to its nose panel.

The incident took place around 5.30 p.m. near Nalbari Railway station when the train was heading to New Jalpaiguri.

This comes just one month after the launch of the semi-high-speed train in the northeastern region.

The northeast region’s first Vande Bharat Express was virtually launched on May 29 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Multiple incidents of Vande Bharat train hitting cattle straying onto the railway tracks were reported previously along several routes.

On April 21 this year, an elderly man died in Rajasthan’s Alwar after he was hit by a cow that strayed into the path of a Vande Bharat train.

A Vande Bharat Express train that operates on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar stretch had earlier sustained minor damages after hitting the cattle.

Vande Bharat trains are indigenously-developed semi high-speed trains, the first of their kind in India. These trains currently run on around 20 routes in the country.