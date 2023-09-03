Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has bagged the prestigious 2023 Project Management Institute (PMI) South Asia award for ‘Micro Project of the Year’ with its entry ‘Intrusion Detection System for saving elephant lives.’

It is the first time ever that any zonal railway under the Ministry of Railways has bagged this award since its inception in 2009.

The NF Railway won the award by defeating Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). In 2022, the award in this category was bagged by the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Several organizations, including Bosch, IBM, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata, State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) besides others participated in the prestigious annual awards.

The PMI South Asia took entries from organisations for projects completed by March 31, 2023, for the 2023 annual awards.

The NF Railway had to go through four grueling stages to qualify for the award. The award was given away in a ceremony held in Chennai on Saturday (September 2).