GUWAHATI: The Assam government is mulling to ban sale of land near the Batadrava Than in the state to “non-indigenous” people.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (September 25).

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government is mulling to enact a law barring “non-indigenous” people from buying land in an eight-kilometre radius around the historic Batadrava Than.

It may be mentioned here that Batadrava in Nagaon district of Assam is the birthplace of 16th-century Neo-Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

“We are mulling to bring a law, which will ban sale of land around the Batadrava Than to ‘non-indigenous’ people,” the Assam CM said.

Meanwhile, the Assam chief minister has directed the Nagaon district commissioner (DC) to restrict sale of land around the Batadrava Than to “non-indigenous” people.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a law in this regard will be tabled in the state’s assembly by February next year.

“People who have lived for at least a 100 years will be able to buy and sell land in the area,” said CM Sarma.