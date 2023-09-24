Guwahati: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has ruled out the possibility of the Congress party joining hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“As far I know, that’s not a question anymore. We are not having an alliance with them,” Gandhi said at a Conclave in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Congress party was in an alliance with the AIUDF in Assam for the 2021 assembly polls, but the alliance faced defeat. The ‘Grand Alliance’ or ‘Mahajot’, led by the Congress, won just 50 out of the 126 seats.

Later, the Congress severed its ties with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, paving the way for the collapse of the “Mahajot” (Grand Alliance).

Gandhi also spoke about the upcoming state elections, saying that Congress is “probably winning” Telangana, “certainly winning” Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and “very close” in Rajasthan which “we think we will be able to win”.

“We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative,” Gandhi said.

“And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative. What you’re seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the caste census,” he added.

The former Congress president further asserted that there is a surprise awaiting the BJP in 2024.