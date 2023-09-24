Guwahati: Assam capital Guwahati, referred to as the gateway to India’s northeast, is all set to host the first-ever half marathon on December 3 this year.

The event is aimed at uniting the entire community together and add to Guwahati’s cosmopolitan identity. The event is not just about running but also a celebration of peace and prosperity in the state.

The half marathon is being organised by Coal India Limited and supported by the Indian Army and endorsed by the Assam government.

The event will witness three race categories; half marathon (21.097 km), open 10 kilometre and Guwahati fun run of five kilometres. Registrations for all the three categories will start on Sunday (September 24), 7 am onwards.

The Guwahati half marathon will mark a significant moment to showcase the Indian Army’s commitment to nation building and the Assam governments’ dedication to fostering physical fitness, mental resilience and the spirit of togetherness.

Speaking about the event, Assam Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa said, “The event has been conceptualised to put Assam on the marathon map of India and showcase the state government’s commitment in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while fostering a sense of unity and national pride amongst all. In addition, many such events, showcasing ‘Assam Shining,’ will be conducted every year to epitomise the government’s unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the citizens.”

The Guwahati half marathon will also celebrate the different hues of the fast-growing city’s strength, responsibility, pride, unity, passion, and joy, thus empowering all to transform their lives at every moment and under any circumstances. It will be a way to celebrate the oneness of the northeastern region, which is coined as the “Ashta Lakshmi”.

In the Guwahati half marathon, there will be no limits or boundaries but it will be a gateway to anything the runner wants to make of it, whether he is a seasoned athlete or a novice runner embarking on his first run, the event will welcome all with open arms. Spirits of the citizens of Guwahati, hailing from diverse backgrounds, will unite in the celebration, involvement and positive transformation within the community.

General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita said, “The state with its rich natural resources, cultural heritage and strategic location has been emerging as a region with immense potential and growth. The Indian Army wholeheartedly supports the Guwahati half marathon to celebrate long lasting civil military cooperation in building a safe, secure and prosperous Assam.”

“The event is expected to further strengthen the bond between the people of Assam and the Indian Army and catalyse conduct of similar social and youth development projects in the state,” Lieutenant General Kalita added.