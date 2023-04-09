Guwahati: Stepping into its 25th year of unflappable technical celebration, Techniche – IIT Guwahati, organized the Guwahati Half Marathon, a running event organized to promote a better social and human interaction amongst the residents in and around Guwahati.

One of the largest events of its kind to be managed entirely by a student body, the marathon has evolved coherently over the years since its inception in 2009 to become the largest student-organized marathon in India.

This year the marathon witnessed the participation of over 2500 people from different walks of life to come and spread their cognizance and sense of concern for a better society.

The 13th edition of the marathon was successfully organized on Sunday with its theme “Run for Zero Hunger”.

The theme is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aimed to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition worldwide.

Assam DGP GP Singh on Sunday inaugurated the half marathon in Guwahati.

IGP Nitul Gogoi and ADC, Kamrup (M) Sarmistha Baruah were the marathon’s Formal Guests of Honour.

The event was also graced by the presence of the Special Guest Nipon Das. Among the runners for the 21 km Run was Vivek Raj, DIG, Law and Order.