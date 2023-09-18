Guwahati: The Manipur government on Monday instituted a one-man inquiry commission by Inspector General of Police (Zone-1), Manipur, Themthing Ngashangva, to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of an Indian Army jawan Serto Thangthang Kom by armed miscreants.

The inquiry report is to be submitted to the government within one month.

The killing of the Indian Army jawan came amid the unceasing violence gripping Manipur, despite the Kom Union Manipur (KUM) reiterating its call that they would remain as Kom tribe forever and urged people of its own community to remain neutral and not to get involved in the ongoing conflict.

However, the motive behind the killing of the Indian Army jawan is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a large number of people staged widespread demonstrations against the killing of Thangthang Kom.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured to provide a suitable government job to the next of kin of the deceased.

Unidentified armed miscreants on Saturday abducted Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom from his home at Tarung, Neikanlong, in Imphal West’s Happy Valley area while he was on leave.

According to his 10-year-old son, who is the only eyewitness to the crime, three armed miscreants entered their house while they were working on the porch and placed a pistol on his father’s head, forced him into a vehicle and drove away with him.

However, Kom’s body was found on Sunday morning at Khuningthek village, East of Mongjam, under Sogolmang police station in Imphal East district.

His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who stated that the jawan had been killed by a single bullet in his head.

Kom is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.