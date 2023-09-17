Imphal: Unidentified individuals allegedly abducted and killed an Indian Army Soldier in Manipur’s Imphal West.

As per sources, the deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, 39.

The soldier belongs to the Kom tribe, one of the indigenous people of Manipur and one of the smallest among the minorities in the state.

The Kom tribe has always maintained neutrality in all matters in the state, a statement read.

The slain soldier was on leave and was abducted from his home in Tarung, Neikanlong, Happy Valley, Imphal West on September 16.

He was deployed at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur.

The statement of his 10-year-old son, who is the only eyewitness to the crime, said that three miscreants entered the home while the father and son were working on the porch placed a pistol on his father’s head, and forced him into a white-colored vehicle.

Since then, there were no updates where he was but on Sunday morning, his body was found at Khuningthek Village, East of Mongjam in Imphal East.

His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law.

They informed that the soldier was murdered by a single bullet to his head.

His body was deposited at the mortuary of the JNIMS, hospital, Imphal East district on Sunday.

The post-mortem report is awaited, a defense wing statement said.

The statement said that the Brave Soldier who breathed his last at the hands of miscreants is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

The last rites shall be conducted as per the wishes of the family. The army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible.

Army further condemned the killing of Sep Serto Thangthang Kom.