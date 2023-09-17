Guwahati: At least four people were arrested for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old in Nalbari, Assam.

On Saturday, Rahul Das, a 30-year-old man, was murdered by a group of men in Jugurkuchi village, Nalbari district, Assam.

It is alleged that his uncle was involved in the murder.

The victim was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

After the murder, his body was buried in a pit in a nearby jungle.

The Four people were arrested by the police on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Pranjit Das, Chinto Das, Tarini Das, and Ashwini Das.

Further investigation regarding the case is being carried out.