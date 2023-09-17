SILCHAR: A video has gone viral on social media platforms that shows a male Assam police personnel lathi-charging a female student of the national institute of technology (NIT)-Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The visuals are from Friday (September 15) evening when hundreds of NIT-Silchar students carried out a protest programme after one of their fellow students died by suicide in the college hostel.

Soon as the situation turned ugly at the protest site, the Assam police personnel lathi-charged to disperse the demonstrating students.

However, this video of a male Assam police personnel beating a female student of the NIT-Silchar has raised questions about the state police’s brutality and conduct.

WATCH VIDEO:

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has ‘advised’ the administration of the Silchar campus of the national institute of technology (NIT) to “be firm in dealing with vandalism”.

This statement from the Assam DGP came after students at the NIT-Silchar in Cachar district of Assam clashed with the police on Friday night during a protest that left around 40 students injured.

The protest was carried out by the NIT-Silchar students after one of their fellow students died by suicide in the college hostel.

Reacting to the unprecedented violence during the protests by the students of NIT-Silchar, Assam DGP GP Singh said: “Protest is understandable on an emotive issue, (but) violence and vandalism is neither understandable nor acceptable.”

“Administration has been advised to be firm in dealing with vandalism while simultaneously deal with empathy on issues raised,” GP Singh said.

The Assam DGP added: “Issues need resolution through discussions. Parents are sincerely requested to appropriately counsel their wards.”

Notably, Koj Buker from Arunachal Pradesh, a third semester student of the electrical engineering department at NIT-Silchar had committed suicide that triggered the protest at the institute.

He allegedly hung himself after failing exams and being unable to clear back papers, sources said.

The student had requested the college authorities to allow him to register for the next semester, but his request was reportedly turned down.

Buker’s death sparked massive outrage among students, who alleged that the college administration was insensitive and had failed to provide him with the necessary support.

They also accused the administration of introducing new guidelines that were making it difficult for students to cope.

On Friday night, hundreds of students gathered outside the official residence of the registrar and began protesting.

The situation soon turned violent as the protesting students pelted stones and vandalized property.

Police resorted to lathi-charging to disperse the crowd.

At least 40 students were injured in the clash, and at least one police officer was also hurt. One student was also arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

Buker’s post-mortem was completed on Saturday evening, and his body was handed over to his family members.

The Cachar district administration in Assam, police, and the authorities of NIT-Silchar held an emergency meeting on Saturday (September 16) to discuss the situation.

It is expected that the institute will remain closed until the situation is under control.