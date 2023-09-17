GUWAHATI: Besides the X account of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, the X account of the Congress party (@INCIndia) has also been ‘restricted’ for Android users.

It must be noted here that both the posts on X accounts of MP Gaurav Gogoi and Congress party can still be viewed, liked and reposted by others using other mediums like PC, laptop or iPhone.

It is only the Android smartphone users, who have not been able to access the posts of Gaurav Gogoi and the Congress party on X.

MP Gaurav Gogoi’s and Congress party’s X account have not been suspended and continues to be on service.

Also read: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account ‘restricted’ for Android users

According to estimates, out of the total population in India that uses smartphones, around 95 per cent uses Android phones.

Reacting to this, Gaurav Gogoi said: “X pages of @INCIndia and mine don’t seem be showing on Android phones since yesterday. It should not be a problem that takes more than a day to be resolved. I expect @X to issue a clarification and resolve the matter soon.”

The ‘restriction’ on Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account for Android users came just a day after he engaged in war of words on the platform with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This ‘restriction’ of Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account on Android devices may deprive a large section of the country’s population of his views, especially at a time when he is emerging as a leader with strong opinion.