GUWAHATI: The X (formerly Twitter) account of senior Congress leader and MP from Assam – Gaurav Gogoi – has been ‘restricted’ for Android users.

This ‘restriction’ on Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account for Android users came just a day after he engaged in war of words on the platform with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It must be noted here that Gogoi’s post on X account can still be viewed, liked and reposted by others using other mediums like PC, laptop or iPhone.

It is only the Android users, who will not be able to access the posts of Gaurav Gogoi on X.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account has not been not suspended and continues to be on service.

“The X account of MP Gaurav Gogoi has been restricted by the Twitter authorities. It the Android users, who are facing trouble to view the leader’s post,” the Assam Congress stated in a statement.

According to estimates, out of the total population in India that uses smartphones, around 95 per cent uses Android phones.

This ‘restriction’ of Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s X account on Android devices may deprive a large section of the country’s population of his views, especially at a time when he is emerging as a leader with strong opinion.

Reacting to this, Gaurav Gogoi said: “X pages of @INCIndia and mine don’t seem be showing on Android phones since yesterday. It should not be a problem that takes more than a day to be resolved. I expect @X to issue a clarification and resolve the matter soon.”