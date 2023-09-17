HYDERABAD: MP from Assam and deputy leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi – has slammed the central government over its alleged silence on the agenda of the special Parliament session that is scheduled to begin on September 18.

While speaking to news agency ANI in Hyderabad on the side-lines of the Congress working committee (CWC) meeting, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: “It is an arrogant policy of the government that they will reveal the agenda 2-3 days before the session.”

The Assam Congress MP further stated that the BJP-led central government is “keeping the people of India in dark” by not disclosing the agenda of the special Parliament session.

“Parliament does not belong to the ruling party or to the opposition, but it belongs to the country. The government is accountable to the people of the country,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

It may be mentioned here that the five-day special session of Parliament will commence on Monday (September 18) and conclude on September 22.

The central government has decided to start the special session with a discussion on the Parliament’s 75-year journey.

Also read: Ironic to hear Himanta Biswa Sarma talk about land deals: Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Assam CM

The first gathering of the Parliament was held on December 9, 1946.

The Centre has also released the tentative agenda for the proceedings of the special Parliament session after pressure from Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi.

The special session will also see the formal shifting from the old Parliament building to the new on September 19.

Agenda of the special Parliament session

Four bills are likely to be introduced by the Centre during the special Parliament session.

The bills included a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service, and term of office of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The other bills are: The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023.

Both the bill were already passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amends the Advocates Act, 1961, while the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 repeals the Press and Registration of Books Act 1867.

Besides, ‘The Post Office Bill 2023’ has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business.

The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 10 this year and it repeals the Indian Post Office Act 1898.