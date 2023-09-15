GUWAHATI: An officer of the Assam police has been “reserved closed to headquarters” for allegedly employing a child labour.

The “reserved closed” official is the officer-in-charge (OC) of Palasbari police station in Kamrup district of Assam.

OC of Palasbari police station in Assam – Rajib Nath – has been accused of employing a minor girl labour at the police station.

Nath was recently appointed as the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Palasbari police station in Assam.

This action against the cop followed a complaint against him by an NGO working for child protection.

According to the complaint, the minor girl was forced into manual labour.

She was not even provided with proper accommodation.

In recent times, several eye raising cases against Assam police officials have cropped up, putting the entire department to shame.

Earlier, additional SP of Charaideo district of Assam – Subhalakshmi Dutta – was suspended over similar allegations.

She was accused of torturing her maid at Nazira in Sivasagar district of Assam.