SIVASAGAR: The draconian armed forced special powers acts (AFSPA) is likely to be completely withdrawn from Assam in October.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

Assam DGP GP Singh made this remark on Thursday (September 14) after reviewing the security situation in Sivasagar and Charaideo district of the state.

Singh said that the Assam police has recommended complete withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state as the “security situation is under control”.

He said that the Centre may officially lift AFSPA from Assam in October.

Earlier, the Assam government had made a recommendation to the central government to completely withdraw AFSPA and disturbed area act from the state by October 1.

Also read: NIA high alert issued for Assam as jihadi modules focus on recruiting state’s youths

A decision in this regard was taken during the Assam cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on September 8.

“We are officially recommending the central government to remove AFSPA and the Disturbed Area Act completely from the state by October 1,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

It may be mentioned here that AFSPA and the disturbed area act have been in effect in Assam since 1990, when ULFA insurgency in the state was at its peak.

“The final decision will be taken by the central government but we have worked on making the situation favourable so that they can withdraw these acts,” the Assam CM said.