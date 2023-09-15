GUWAHATI: The national investigation agency (NIA) has issued a “high alert” for the Northeast state of Assam.

Besides Assam, the NIA has also placed four other states – Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat – on high alert.

According to reports, the NIA has informed that the Pakistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban and the Al-Qaeda has been focussing its attention towards the five states of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat for recruiting youths.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam police, in recent times, busted several terror modules operating out of the state.

Many individuals having alleged links with terrorist outfits like the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda were arrested.

Currently, the NIA is investigating several of these terror modules bust cases.

The arrested individuals were allegedly engaged in “indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join jihadi outfits” and work in modules for building bases for Al-Qaeda and its affiliated outfits in India.