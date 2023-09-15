GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE)-Guwahati and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong, have jointly launched a special learning programme called the Certificate Programme in Project Management in Development Sector (CPMDS) at IIE in Guwahati on Thursday (September 14).

The event was attended by faculty and officials of IIE and other dignitaries, including IIE director Dr Lalit Sharma, associate faculty member, IIE and course director Dr Santanu Mohan Deka, consultant, IIE and course coordinator Dr Bhaskar Kumar Kakati, and, centre coordinator of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and analysis, IIM Shillong Dr Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam witnessed the introduction of a programme that promises to shape the future of development professionals.

CPMDS is a six-month certificate programme designed to integrate theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience.

It aims to empower participants with a holistic understanding of project management in the development sector, making them adept at tackling real-world challenges.

By fostering dynamic discussions, introspective learning, practical fieldwork, and mentorship, this course offers a transformative educational experience that equips individuals with the skills and mind-set required to excel in the realm of development practices.

The application process for the CPMDS program will commence on September 15, 2023, and aspiring candidates can submit their applications until October 5, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will have to take admission by October 12, 2023, and classes are scheduled to commence on October 16, 2023, at the IIE Campus.

Selected students will also have the privilege of attending courses at IIM Shillong.

To be eligible for this program, applicants must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Alternatively, graduates in any discipline from an Indian University or an equivalent foreign university with a minimum of two years of work experience in the development sector, government organizations, NGOs, corporations, etc., are encouraged to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PD categories will receive a 5% relaxation.