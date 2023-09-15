GUWAHATI: One cadre of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) was killed in police firing in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday (September 15) at the designated camp of the DNLA at Maibang in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

According to reports, a clash broke out between the some cadres of the DNLA and the police at around 1:30am on Friday (September 15).

The clash soon turned ugly and one of the DNLA cadres was killed in reported cross-firing.

Meanwhile, two others also reportedly suffered injuries.

The dead DNLA cadre has been identified as Abhijit Hapila alias Ali Dimasa.

The two injured persons have been identified as Thomas Nunisa alias Rembo Dimsa and Dibaron Johoril alias Thinjhon Dimasa.

The injured persons were admitted to the Haflong civil hospital in Dima Hasao district of Assam for medical treatment.