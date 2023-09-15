SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) from Meghalaya and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) from Assam have decided to work together for maintaining peace and resolving the boundary disputes between the two states amicably in areas under the disputed Block II.

This decision was taken by the KHADC from Meghalaya and KAAC from Assam in a meeting between the two councils on Thursday (September 14).

This meeting between the KHADC from Meghalaya and KAAC from Assam came amid high tensions between the Pnar (Jaintia) community and the Karbi community along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

KHADC chief Pyniaid Sing Syiem and KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang along with Karbi Anglong MP Horen Singh Bey were present in the meeting along with executive members from both the autonomous councils.

“We discussed the situation prevailing in the border areas of Meghalaya and Assam. The process to settle the border dispute is on and the second phase is on. In this second phase Block II is also included and we understand the many villages inhabited by Khasis are there. As soon as I took charge (as CEM) we visited the areas. In Block II there are 23 Khasi villages. We met the traditional heads there and other stakeholders and during the meeting we urged them for cooperation and asked them that our people should not be harassed in their daily lives,” the KHADC CEM said.

Syiem said that the KAAC CEM assured that the council will cooperate with the KHADC to protect the Khasis living in these villages of Block II.