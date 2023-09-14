Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma claimed that resolving border issues with Assam might be challenging and complicated, but the people of the two states must live in peace and harmony.

Sangma said that problems can only be solved through dialogue, understanding, and trust, not confrontation.

He urged both states to build trust and be firm in their negotiations while finding ways to accommodate each other.

As an example of trust-building, Sangma said that if Meghalaya wants to set up a Meghalaya House in Guwahati, then Assam should allow it without any restrictions, and vice versa.

Sangma asserted that trust-building and mutual understanding are essential for resolving border disputes between Meghalaya and Assam.

The Chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively earlier held an ‘informal’ round of talks related to the border issue between the two states.

Both the CMs are likely to conduct a joint visit to border areas next month.

The meeting was held at the Meghalaya state secretariat building in Shillong on Wednesday (September 14) evening.