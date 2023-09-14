Guwahati: A day after the furore over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarm’s company receiving Rs 10 crore subsidy, the Congress once again taunted the government, asking who is lying because clearly both cannot be right.

“Who is lying — the Assam Chief Minister or the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry? Clearly, both cannot be right,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (Twitter)

He was responding to a tweet by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, who alleged that Sarma had parroted one line regarding his wife’s firm, but Goyal’s reply in Parliament had exposed the truth.

Gogoi had attached Goyal’s reply to an unstarred question in Parliament on March 22, 2023, which showed that Sarma’s wife’s company had received Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy.

Gogoi alleged, “The whole day yesterday Himanta Biswa Sarma parroted one line regarding his wife’s firm. For his benefit I am stating the reply of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament. Piyush Goyal’s reply has exposed the truth and both Ministers need to clarify.”

Gogoi had also asked whether Central government schemes were meant to enrich the BJP.

Sarma refuted the allegations, saying that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has received any subsidies from the Central government to purchase land.

The Congress has demanded a clarification from both Sarma and Goyal, saying that the public deserves to know the truth.