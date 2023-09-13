Imphal: Plying of vehicles carrying petroleum products were off the road on Wednesday as the All Manipur Petroleum Product Drivers’ Association (AMPPDA) called for an indefinite strike after armed miscreants fired at an oil tanker escorted by CRPF on the NH 37 – between Imphal and Silchar.

The strike was called by the AMPPDA in protest against the attack on the oil tanker and the alleged extortion of money by armed miscreants from drivers plying on NH 37.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Overloaded dumper truck collapses bridge in West Khasi Hills

AMPPDA secretary Mukta Nongbri condemned the attack and said that the Centre and Manipur governments have failed to ensure the safety of drivers.

Also Read: Assam: Police detain 17 “fake” Qazis in child marriage crackdown

He said that armed miscreants have been taking taxes of Rs 500 each on the NH 37 at Nungkao, Sibilong, and Rengpang for every trip. Besides, there is a separate yearly tax.

Over 200 oil tankers ply on this NH on a daily basis to supply petroleum products to the people of Manipur.