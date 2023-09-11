Imphal: Hundreds of people, mostly women blocked the NH 02 Imphal-Dimapur at Sekmai in Imphal West District in Manipur on Monday over the alleged abduction of a 47-year-old man.

They demanded the immediate release of the man who was abducted by unknown persons from the Maharabi area on the Imphal to Dimapur road on Sunday.

Binarani Devi, one of the participants in the blockade, said that the agitation would continue until the abducted person is handed over to his next of kin.

Also Read: Assam: Afghan Baghban dry fruit hub launched in Guwahati

Gurumayum Ingocha (Bobo) Sharma of Khamral Awang Leikai in Imphal West was abducted on his way to Sekmai on a motorcycle.

According to police, Bobo was abducted by unknown persons who came in an SUV without a registration number, as per footage from a nearby CCTV camera.

Also Read: Assam CM says coal-based power plants only option to overcome electricity shortage

Neither the reason for the abduction nor any group has claimed responsibility for it so far.

After the report of his abduction spread, the women of the area demanded the immediate and safe release of Bobo and stormed the Sekmai police station.

Meanwhile, police said that efforts are on to rescue the missing person at the earliest.