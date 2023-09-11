Imphal: A cross-border smuggling operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector was intercepted, with the arrest of two suspected smugglers and the seizure of 115 bags of areca nuts valued at Rs 1.14 crore.

Two alleged smugglers were also detained along with two vehicles used in the smuggling operation, a defence wing press release said here on Monday.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin worth Rs 25 crore seized in 24 hours, eight arrested

Acting on credible intelligence about the movement of contraband goods along the Indo-Myanmar border, an Assam Rifles team was swiftly deployed to monitor the suspected area, the release said.

Upon conducting a thorough search, the team found 115 bags containing areca nuts with an estimated value of approximately Rs 1.14 crore (based on international market rates).

Also Read: Embrace Manipur violence victims as you hug US President: Kerala archbishop urges PM Modi

The bags were being illegally smuggled in two Shaktiman trucks in the vicinity of the Phaikoh village in Kamjong district, which borders Myanmar to the east (near BP-102) across the international border into India.

The entire haul, along with the detainees and the two vehicles, has been handed over to the Kamjong Forest Department for further legal action.