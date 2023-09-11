AGARTALA: Tripura CPI-M MLA Dipankar Sen has written to the state’s transport and tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury demanding extension of express train services up to Sabroom, located in South district, which shares international border with Bangladesh.

In his letter, Sen said that presently Tripureswari Express train running from Agartala to Ananda Vihar in Delhi as a result huge population of Gomati and South Tripura district are not in a position to avail service/benefit of important trains.

“That, Sir, you are well acquainted with the facts that Sabroom is terminal point with Bangladesh and where road link is going to be establish to facilitate communication internationally. That it is now people in general of these two districts has a great aspiration and eager to have a direct rail facility with National Capital New Delhi and Kolkata. So it is demand of people in general of Gomati and South Tripura district that Tripureswarl Express and Kancanjungha be extended to Sabroom (as terminal station) with having a stoppage at Udaipur in Gomati District and Belonia South district”, the letter reads.

He further requested the minister to kindly to take up the matter with the appropriate authority to materialize extension of above stated two train to Sabroom for the interest of people in general of this state and oblige thereby.