IMPHAL: Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany from Kerala, who time and again had been at the centre of controversies, has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Archdiocese of Thalassery urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embrace the people of Manipur the way he hugs world leaders like US President Joe Biden.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, who until recently, was seen as inclined towards the BJP said that PM Modi needs to “prove that you are the Prime Minister of every Indian” and not of “one section of people”.

“Modiji, what we would value more than you embracing Joe Biden, is your keeping the Manipuri women, who were stripped naked closer to you and assuring them that you are there to protect them,” Pamplany was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

He added: “This country is yearning for that sight when you tell this (that you will protect them) to them. And like every Indian, I too am yearning to see that. You are not the Prime Minister of one section of people. You must realise that you need to prove that you are the Prime Minister of every Indian.”

The archbishop from Kerala also lauded Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur during the peak of violence in the Northeast state.

“Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader to visit Manipur after the violence started. His visit is a great assurance to the minority communities, since it means he is there to protect the constitutional values,” Pamplany said.