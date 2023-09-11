AGARTALA: The two newly elected BJP MLAs from the Northeast state of Tripura will be administered oath on September 12.

This was informed by additional secretary of Tripura assembly secretariat.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 12 noon on September 12 at the distinguished lobby of the Tripura legislative assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP candidates from Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies had secured victory in the recently held Tripura by-elections.

While Tafajjal Hossain of the BJP won the Boxanagar seat, and Bindu Debnath of the saffron party secured victory in Dhanpur assembly seat of Tripura.

They were up against CPI-M candidates Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).