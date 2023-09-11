GUWAHATI: The Assam police have arrested a total of eight persons and seized three consignments of suspected heroin valued at Rs 25 crore in the grey market in three different operations carried out in the Kamrup Metropolitan district over the past 24 hours.

A joint team of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) and East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) in a late night operation on Sunday (September 10) arrested three persons at the Jorabat area on the outskirts of Guwahati city in Assam and seized 2.527 kilograms of suspected heroin valued at Rs 21 crore in the international market.

The consignment of heroin was packed in 198 soap cases and recovered from the secret chambers of the vehicle of the alleged drug smugglers.

The accused have been identified as Md Amir Khan (31), Md Yakup (29) and Md Jamir (34), all hailing from the Sangaiyumpham Mairenkhun Mayai Lekai area in Thoubal district of Manipur.

In another operation carried out by Assam police at the Gorchuk area of Guwahati city on Sunday (September 10) night, one alleged drug smuggler, identified as Dwipen Daimary was arrested.

Daimary, a resident of Udalguri district in Assam was arrested and 203 grams of suspected heroin packed in 16 soap cases, was seized from his possession.

The seized narcotic drug is estimated to be over Rs 1.8 crore in the international market.

The Gorchuk police also seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01-DR-7896 and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

In yet another operation conducted late on Saturday by a team of the Jorabat police outpost intercepted a car, bearing registration number AS01-FK-1067, at the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border and arrested four persons and seized 251.2 grams of suspected heroin which were packed in 21 soap cases.

The consignment of heroin is estimated to be over Rs two crore in the grey market.

The Jorabat police also seized six mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Prem Gogoi (32), hailing from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Bhaskar Jyoti Bori (30), Majun Umbang (30) and Jhon Patir (23), all residents of Dhemaji district.