Dimapur: A video circulating on social media that showed poor-quality hunting boots being supplied to the Nagaland police personnel has caught the attention of the state government.

Expressing concern over the video showing sub-standard shoes being supplied to the police personnel, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, asked state police chief Rupin Sharma to verify its authenticity and take appropriate actions.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize heroin worth Rs 15 lakh from woman on bus in Golaghat

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patton said: “Concerned by the video circulating that suggests poor quality shoes have been provided to Nagaland Police personnel. Urging @DGP_Nagaland to verify its authenticity and take appropriate measures.”

He said ensuring the welfare and safety of our forces is paramount.

Also Read: Assam: Congress women wing files complaint against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The circulated video supposedly recorded by a Nagaland police personnel showed that the sole of a new pair of hunting boots supplied to them could be easily torn apart by bare hands.

The video showed the police personnel saying they have to do their duty day in and day out wearing these kinds of shoes. He said while the upper portion of the shoe seems quite right, the lower part is easily breakable.

DGP Sharma could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.