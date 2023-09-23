Dimapur: The Nagaland State Social Welfare Board has announced the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) to provide financial assistance to pregnant women and lactating mothers, with a particular focus on empowering girl children.

Under the scheme, the pregnant women and lactating mothers will receive a monetary benefit of Rs 5,000 for their first live birth and Rs 6,000 for the second child, provided the second child is a girl.

The benefits will be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and can be availed up to nine months after childbirth.

Special enrollment for mothers of the second child born (girl child) on or after April 1, 2022, will be available till September 30, 2023.

The primary objective of PMMVY includes providing partial financial support to pregnant and lactating mothers to enhance their health and nutrition during pregnancy and post-delivery, along with compensation for wage loss, if any.

It also aims to promote positive behavioral change towards girl children by offering additional cash incentives for the second child if it is a girl.

The scheme is applicable for the first two live births, provided the second child is a girl, pregnant women and lactating mothers in regular employment with the central or state government, public sector undertakings, or those receiving similar benefits under any law.

Beneficiaries can register for PMMVY before 270 days from childbirth.

The board said the beneficiaries can apply at the nearest Anganwadi centre, district programme officer and child development project officer and district hub for empowerment of women attached to the deputy commissioner’s offices in the districts.

Individual beneficiaries can apply online through Citizen Registration on the mobile app or web application at [https://pmmvy.nic.in](https://pmmvy.nic.in).