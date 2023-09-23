Kohima: Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said that the 2023 edition of the Hornbill Festival will be “more interesting and different” than previous years.

He also invited tourists from all over the world to witness the 10-day celebration of Nagaland’s diverse and vibrant culture.

The minister further stated that the state government is working with all departments and tribes to ensure the successful conduct of the festival.

He informed that the tourism department will be providing Grand-in-Aid to the people for the first time and that the government is assisting the people to earn a little income through the Hornbill Festival.

The minister also appealed to the people to take care of government property and suggested that the associations and departments organize a clean Kohima campaign.

Among some proposals regarding the festival, the agriculture department shared their concerns on the inclusion of a millet festival.

Kevipodi Sophie, MLA, assured to look into the matter of the exorbitant rates of taxis during the festival.