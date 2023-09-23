Itanagar: The Ziro Festival of Music, one of Northeast India’s most popular music festivals, will celebrate its 10th anniversary from September 28 to October 1, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet urged everyone to attend the festival, which he said is a celebration of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“The much-awaited Ziro Festival of Music starts on Sept 28 and will conclude on Oct 1, completing a decade of dedication marked by passion, community spirit and sustainability. I urge all to not miss the occasion to celebrate our rich cultural heritage. Ziro Valley is waiting for you!” Khandu tweeted.

The Ziro Festival of Music is known for its diverse lineup of artists, which includes both Indian and international acts.

The festival also showcases the unique culture and traditions of the Apatani tribe, which is native to the Ziro Valley.

In addition to music, the festival also offers a variety of other activities, such as food stalls, workshops, and art exhibitions.

The rich culture and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh is something that one gets to experience in the Ziro Festival.

The festival is among the most popular gatherings in the region.

However, this year people have complained about the price of the passes.

But, many still have geared up to join the festival.

The great event was founded in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Anup Kutty which is hosted by the Apatani tribe.

The festival will feature 47 indie acts from India and around the world and is expected to attract around 10,000 visitors.

This year, the festival will introduce a new stage dedicated to electronic music, called Takvr.

Takvr will have a limited capacity and will be located a short drive away from the other two stages, Danyi and Pwlo.

While Danyi and Pwlo will operate from 12 pm to 10 pm, Takvr will run from 7 pm to 3 am.

The festival will feature 47 acts, including Indian headliners and 13 international performers.

Some of the notable international performers include American rock legend Lee Ranaldo, Lithuanian multi-award winner Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys (AKD), and The Boo Boo Bama Orchestra from Sweden.

The Danyi stage will feature a wide range of global sounds, such as Hindustani Jaltarang artiste Shashikala Dani and Estonian musicians Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson performing on traditional bowed lyres called Talharpas under the name Puuluup.

The Pwlo stage will feature popular headliners such as Farhan Akhtar and Mohit Chauhan, who will deliver soulful performances.

The stage will also showcase Chennai-based Jatayu’s Carnatic fusion, The Boo Boo Bama Orchestra, and New Delhi-based electronic artist Tarana “Komorebi” Marwah.

Arunachal’s singer-songwriter Taba Chake, famous for hits like “Udd Chala” will also be there.

The Takvr stage will offer late-night dancing with ten super music producers, including Unnayanaa, who blends ethnic sounds with electronic music, experimentalist Prashanth Pallemoni, and Kolkata-based Ankur Kedia, who will perform Chicago House and Detroit Techno.