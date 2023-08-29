DIMAPUR: The Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) of Nagaland government, in collaboration with Hill Theatre Nagaland, will organise the first-ever theatre festival in the state at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma in September.

Informing this at a press conference here on Tuesday (August 29), Bendang Walling, artistic director, Hill Theatre Nagaland, said the first day of the two-day festival christened Nagaland Theatre Festival in the evening of September 15 will feature a play based on the novel The Case of Longti Village, authored by Sentilong Ozukum.

The novel was adapted for the stage by Walling.

On the second day on September 16, a workshop will be organised for new theatre artists who are interested in performing arts.

The workshop is aimed at honing the skills of young artists in acting, stagecraft and property making, he said.

The workshop is open to all from the age of 15 and above.

Walling, who is an alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, said the interested artists will have an opportunity to know what theatre is all about and learn acting and other theatre skills at the workshop.

He added that another primary objective of the theatre festival is to introduce the younger generation of the state to the world of theatre which is yet to take root in Nagaland.