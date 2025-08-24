Guwahati: A student was killed and three others injured in a fire that broke out at a government residential school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district on Sunday, police reported.

The fire broke out in the boys’ hostel of Papikurung Government Residential School around 2 a.m., Shi-Yomi Superintendent of Police S.K. Thongdok told PTI.

The three injured, aged 8, 9, and 11, are receiving treatment at Zonal General Hospital in Aalo in West Siang district. The identity of the deceased student remains unknown, according to police.

A police team has been dispatched to the remote village, located 17 km from Monigong town, to investigate the incident.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire, particularly given the village’s lack of electricity, the SP said. They are also providing support to the affected families during the investigation.

