GUWAHATI: In a bid to woo voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led central government has reduced the prices of LPG cylinders.

According to reports, the Centre decided to cut the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 on Tuesday (August 29).

The BJP government at the Centre has said that the move is aimed at easing the pressure from rising cost of living due to inflation.

However, the move seems more of ploy to woo voters ahead of key elections both in the states as well as the Lok Sabha.

The price of LPG cylinders will be cut for the consumers and the oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — all three are owned by the state — will be compensated for charging less, via a government subsidy.

LPG retailers will get compensated by the government for cutting LPG prices by Rs 200 for each cylinder

Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1068.50 in Chennai and Rs 1079 in Kolkata.

The oil marketing companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

The Narendra Modi administration’s current five-year term at the Centre too comes to an end next year.