Guwahati: A man identified as a local Assam BJP leader was arrested in Hojai’s Lanka after he was accused of taking Rs 1 lakh for providing a job to a woman.

As per the woman, identified as Jahanara Begum claimed that the accused Saurav Choudhury had taken more than Rs 1 lakh from the woman.

The accused was a leader of BJP Yuva Morcha and was recently given charges as the president of the Dhal Pukhuri Mandal Block.

He had allegedly told the woman that she would be given a job at a primary school in the Dhal Pukhuri area of the district.

She claimed that the man had even given her an appointment letter.

However, when she went to the school to join, she found that the letter given to her was forged.

The man allegedly told her that he would take the money only after giving her the job but he demanded the money before handing the appointment letter.

The accused had allegedly pretended to be a “big” BJP leader and claimed to have connections with top-level ministers in the state

The police have arrested the accused and started an investigation.

A police source said that the statement by the woman is also being verified and the fact that she had paid a bribe will also be investigated.