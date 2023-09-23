Guwahati: A woman in Dalgaon of Darrang district in Assam was arrested last night for allegedly pretending to be an Additional District (Deputy) Commissioner.

As per locals, the accused woman identified as L Das (full name withheld) had gone to the residence of Mujibur Rahman to “sort out” a land dispute.

The woman according to Mujibur Rahman and his neighbours introduced herself as an ADC.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife files defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

However, she denied the allegations and on camera threatened Mujibur Rahman to prove that she introduced herself as an ADC.

Later, it was reported that the woman was part of a land-broker group.

Mujibur claimed that he and another person had a land-related dispute.

Also Read: Assam govt fails to submit affidavit in Supreme Court in fake encounter case

The woman had come to check on that.

He claimed that the woman was given all original documents for verification as she came to their house.

“But, she claimed that the documents were fake”, Mujibur told media.

On this, they suspected that there was something wrong and immediately, they called the police.

The police, arrived, on the scene and found out that the woman was not a government official.

Based on the initial report, the police have initiated an investigation.

One local also said that the woman to make the people believe that she was a government employee, brought a Scorpio with those “fancy antennas” on it.