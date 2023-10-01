GUWAHATI: The armed forces special powers act (AFSPA), will remain in force in only four districts of Assam starting October 01.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) – GP Singh on Sunday (October 01).

DGP GP Singh was speaking at a function organised at the 4th APBn in Guwahati on the occasion of Assam police day.

The four Assam districts, where AFSPA remains in place are: Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

The Assam DGP said that baring these four districts, AFSPA has been completely removed from other districts of the state.

“We are committed to work for the people of Assam,” said DGP GP Singh.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the Assam police department on the occasion of Assam police day.

“Assam Police has played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order and keeping the state safe from various threats,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “On Assam police day, my best wishes to all the ranks and file of the police family; we are committed to ensuring the best facilities for the force’s growth in the coming years.”