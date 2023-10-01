GUWAHATI: People in Assam will have to pay higher electricity bills for power usage, starting October 01.

The power prices in the state have been hiked by the Assam power distribution company limited (APDCL).

The new prices will come into effect from October 01.

APDCL has issued a notice to its consumers, stating the revised Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) rates.

This ‘adjustment’ to power tariffs will apply to energy consumed during the month of September 2023, and will continue until further changes are made.

Domestic Consumers (including JD)

Up to 300 units: Rs 0.30 per unit

301-500 units: Rs 0.50 per unit

More than 500 units: Rs 1.29 per unit

Others (Commercial, Industrial etc.)

Rs 1.29 per unit

For smart pre-paid consumers, the applicable FPPPA charges for energy consumed during September 2023 will be spread out in 92 equal daily instalments from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.