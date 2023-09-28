Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) said the continuation of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the Naga homeland is not just regrettable but it is an affront to the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights.

Asserting its staunch opposition to the continuation of the AFSPA, the apex Naga student body said the ministry of home affairs’ decision to prolong the application of AFSPA, as per the notification dated September 26, 2023, on the pretext of “law and order” problem is an attempt to project the Nagaland state as a land of lawlessness and chaos.

“Over the years, this legislation has long been synonymous with grave human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and violations of civil liberties by armed personnel acting on behalf of the state- further exacerbating the mistrust between the civilian population and the security forces,” NSF president Medovi Rhi and general secretary Chumben Khuvung said in a statement.

The NSF went on to say that it is a testament to the erosion of democratic principles when such legislation continues to be applied in a region that aspires for peace, justice, and reconciliation.

It called upon the government of India to repeal the contentious AFSPA and initiate a genuine process of conflict resolution that respects the rights and dignity of the Naga people.

“We implore upon the Government of India to uphold the principles of justice, human rights, and the rule of law in the region,” the NSF said.

It also urged the government of India to engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders on board to work towards a comprehensive and enduring solution to the protracted Indo-Naga issue while fostering an atmosphere of trust and reconciliation.

The NSF affirmed that it stands united with the Naga people in “our quest” for a just and peaceful society.